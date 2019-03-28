Top 5 Vivo V15 Pro features that makes it a worthy buy

Vivo is one such smartphone brand which is synonymous with innovation. Vivo has brought a lot of Industry first technology for its consumers. Be it Dual Selfie Camera, Notch-less display, in-display finger print scanner or the pop-up camera, Vivo has always brought something exciting and new for its consumers. One such new addition to its portfolio is the Vivo V15 Pro.

Vivo V15 Pro isn’t just an ordinary phone, it’s very much identical to the NEX we saw, but comes at a different price segment. It packs a variety of features including a notch-less design, pop-up camera, a fingerprint scanner under the screen, and more. Here are the top 5 features of the Vivo V15 Pro that you need to know.

1) Popup Selfie Camera

While the smartphone displays have evolved for providing more screen to body ratio by incorporating features like notch, dew drop camera, what Vivo has done here is to remove all the obstructions on the display to provide a great viewing experience to the user. To deliver a great experience, Vivo V15 Pro comes with a world’s first 32 MP pop-up camera. Since the notch is not present, the selfie camera retracts into the top of the smartphone and it elevates out whenever you open the front camera. It also comes with AI feature to make your selfie game stronger.

Vivo NEX is the only flagship smartphone as of now that boasts an elevating selfie camera, Vivo V15 Pro is the second.

2) Ultra FullView Notchless Screen

In this notch era, Vivo has pioneered the notchless smartphone design. The Vivo V15 Pro, has a display that doesn’t have any notch on it, thanks to the Pop-up selfie camera.

With an almost bezel-less design, the V15 Pro sports a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED Ultra FullView display with a whopping 91.64% screen-to-body ratio and a resolution of Full HD+.

3) In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

In-display fingerprint scanners can be found on almost every flagship smartphone launched today. The trend was started by the Vivo NEX has been followed by quite a few Vivo smartphones, with the Vivo V15 Pro being no exception. You will find a much more advanced 5th generation in-display fingerprint scanner on the Vivo V15 Pro that makes it stand apart from others.

4) Triple Cameras

The Vivo V15 Pro comes with a tri-camera setup on the rear side which is another highlight of the phone. The 48 MP is the primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor having f/1.8 aperture and a 0.8 μm pixel size. It uses 4-in-1 pixel technology to deliver 12 MP photos with a pixel size of 1.6 μm. The second camera is of 8 MP using a 120-degree wide-angle lens while the 5 MP camera is used for depth sensing capabilities to help with the background blur in portrait shots.

5) Fast Performance – Qualcomm Snapdragon 675

Vivo V15 Pro is the first smartphone in India to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 is an upper midrange SoC and it’s a more powerful variant that competes with the likes of the Snapdragon 660 and others in the segment.

The chip consists of 8 Kryo 460 cores clocked up to 2.0 GHz paired with a 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB internal storage with the option to expand storage via a microSD card.

These were the top 5 features of the Vivo V15 Pro that makes it a smartphone which is worth considering if you are planning to a smartphone in 25-30K range, let us know what are the other features that you think should be on the list.

Also check out our unboxing video of the Vivo V15 Pro and its features overview.