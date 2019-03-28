Mi Notebook Air 12.5 launched; comes with 8th-gen Intel processor and fast charging support

To take on the Apple MacBook Air in China, Xiaomi has announced a new light-weight laptop named Mi Notebook Air 12.5. The full metal-chassis laptop is lighter than its predecessor, weighing at just 1.07 kg.

It comes with a clean design, without even the company’s branding on top. As the name itself suggests, the laptop features a 12.5-inch HD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. The display is surrounded by thin bezels of 5.71mm and comes with a full-size backlit keyboard.

As for the chipset, it is offered in two options — Intel Core i5 and Intel Core m3. The laptop packs 4 GB of RAM and comes equipped with three Harmon speakers with DTS surround sound support. The company says that it has incorporated fast charging in the laptop.

While the company has not yet revealed the exact battery capacity, it has claimed that the battery can be charged up to 50 percent in around 50 minutes. In terms of connectivity options on the device, it supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, HDMI, USB 3.0 and a 3.5mm audio jack and the device runs Windows 10 Home edition.

Coming to the pricing, the Mi Notebook Air 12.5 with M3 processor, 4 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage is priced at 3,599 Yuan (~$536) while the 256 GB storage model costs 3,999 Yuan (~$596). The other variant with Core i5 chipset costs 4,299 Yuan (~$640). It’s already available for pre-orders in China and will start shipping from March 28.