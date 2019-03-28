Huawei seems to be on a launching spree. After it launched the Nova 4e smartphone in China, it launched its flagship smartphones — P30 and P30 Pro at a launch event in Paris earlier this week. Most recently, it launched the P30 Lite smartphone and now it has launched yet another smartphone — Huawei Y6 Prime (2019).

The smartphone boasts a 6.09-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1560 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) SoC powering the device, coupled with 2 GB of RAM.

It packs 32 GB of inbuilt storage and comes with a microSD card slot that allows you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 512 GB. In the camera department, it comes with a 13 MP sensor on the back with f/1.8 aperture and an 8 MP snapper on the front with Selfie Toning Flash 2.0 support.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a micro-USB port. There’s also a fingerprint sensor at the back. It runs Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 and is powered by a 3020 mAh battery.

The Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) comes in three color options — Amber Brown, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue. It is priced at PKR 21,499, which converts to around Rs. 10,600.

Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) Specifications

CPU: MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor

2 GB GPU: PowerVR GE8320

EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.09-inch HD+ LCD display with 1560 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio

13 MP with f/1.8 aperture Front Camera: 8 MP with Selfie Toning Flash 2.0 support

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS + A-GPS, and micro-USB Other: Fingerprint Sensor

Amber Brown, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue Battery: 3020 mAh

Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) Pricing and Availability