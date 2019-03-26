Today, at a launch event in Paris, France, the company launched its third-generation of P-series smartphones. Along with the Huawei P30, the company also launched a Pro model, dubbed Huawei P30 Pro. The smartphone not just offers a bigger display but also comes with a better camera configuration and a bigger capacity battery.

The Huawei P30 Pro sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display offering 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There’s no earpiece and the sound is resonated through the display of the phone. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which the company claims is 37% faster.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 octa-core processor, which the company promises offers 75% improved CPU performance, 46% better GPU performance and 226% better NPU performance compared to the P20.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a SuperSensing 40 MP Leica Quad Camera setup. Along with the 40 MP wide-angle lens, it also features an 8 MP telephoto lens and a 16 MP ultra-wide lens. There’s also a ToF (time-of-flight) depth-sensing lens that enhances the portrait mode capabilities.

Huawei says that the 40 MP camera is the world’s first to use RYYB sensor which allows for 40% more light to be taken in for better low-light pictures. The P30 Pro is claimed to have the world’s most powerful super zoom lens technology with a 5x optical, 10x hybrid, and a staggering 50x digital zoom.

On the front side, the smartphone features a 32 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and AI HDR+ which the company claims will give you the best selfie possible.

In the memory department, the phone packs 8 GB of RAM and comes with three internal storage options — 128/256/512 GB. There’s also an NM storage card reader which allows you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity.

Coming to the software, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1 custom interface. It is powered by a 4200 mAh battery and comes with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support. It is claimed to gives a battery life of around 70% in 30 minutes. It also offers 15W wireless charging as well as reverse charging support.

Unlike the P30, this one is IP68 rated, which means that the device is water and dust resistant. The Huawei P30 Pro will be available in five color options — Pearl White, Black, Amber Sunrise, Aurora, and Blue Crystal, with a starting price of €999.

Huawei P30 Pro Specifications

CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core processor

HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core processor GPU: Mali-G76 GPU

Mali-G76 GPU RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1

Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1 Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED HDR10 display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED HDR10 display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 40 MP wide-angle lens + 8 MP telephoto lens + 16 MP ultra-wide lens + ToF 3D depth sensor

40 MP wide-angle lens + 8 MP telephoto lens + 16 MP ultra-wide lens + ToF 3D depth sensor Front Camera: 32 MP with f/2.0 aperture and AI HDR+

32 MP with f/2.0 aperture and AI HDR+ Internal Storage: 128/256/512 GB

128/256/512 GB External Storage: Yes, via NM card slot

Yes, via NM card slot Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 water and dust resistant

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 water and dust resistant Colors: Pearl White, Black, Amber Sunrise, Aurora, and Blue Crystal.

Pearl White, Black, Amber Sunrise, Aurora, and Blue Crystal. Battery: 4200 mAh with 40W SuperCharge support

Huawei P30 Pro Pricing and Availability