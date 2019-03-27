Google is now introducing AMP support on Gmail for interactive emails

Last year, Google had announced that it would bring AMP support to Gmail and now the company is finally getting to the task. AMP for Gmail is currently being released to the general G Suite users, which is designed to make emails feel like an interactive webpage.

It will allow users to browse image carousels, RSVP to an event, or fill out a form without leaving their inbox instead of opening a separate browser tab or window. Google is calling such kind of emails as “dynamic emails.”

Initially, the new feature will support only the web version but the company says that it is also planning to introduce this feature to the mobile apps. Just like AMP instant articles, you’ll only experience dynamic emails if the company that sent you the email supports the format.

AMP emails are also supported by other popular email services including Yahoo Mail, Outlook.com, and Mail.Ru. For any AMP emails that are sent to a service that does not support the format, it will look like a traditional email.

Currently, AMP for Gmail’s list of partners includes Booking.com, Despegar, Doodle, Ecwid, Freshworks, Nexxt, OYO Rooms, Pinterest, and redBus, which will offer dynamic emails in the next few weeks.

Further, the company says that several third-party email products, including SparkPost, Litmus, Twilio Sendgrid, and Amazon SES and Pinpoint, have also signed on to add AMP support. So if you’re a marketer and using any of these services, you should be able to create dynamic emails soon.

This move from Google indicates that the company has recognized the need to evolve email communication as its competing productivity and messaging services such as Slack, are on the rise.