Mozilla launches Firefox Lockbox password manager on Android

Mozilla had made a free password manager for the users of Firefox web browser and today the company has announced that it is now being made available as a standalone application for Android users. The app, named Firefox Lockbox, is now available for download from Google Play Store.

It offers basic functions and a simple way for users to access their login credentials on the mobile phone which have already been stored in their Firefox browser. The passwords in Lockbox securely sync to the app from the Firefox browser.

You cannot add passwords manually. For security, the app can be locked with facial recognition or a fingerprint sensor, depending on support for the device. The passwords are also encrypted in a way that doesn’t allow Mozilla to read your data.

However, the app is nowhere near popular password managers such as 1Password, Dashlane, LastPass and others. It lacks common features like the ability to add, edit or delete passwords; suggest complex passwords; among others.

The newly launched Firefox Lockbox is one of the several Mozilla products developed through its now-shuttered Test Flight program. But some of its products have made their way to the market, like the recently launched Firefox Send — a peer-to-peer file sharing service.

The company says that the Firefox Lockbox was downloaded more than 50,000 times on iOS ahead of today’s Android launch.