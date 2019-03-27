Huawei 12000 mAh power bank with two-way 40W SuperCharge launched

Along with the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro flagship smartphones as well as Huawei FreeLace wireless earphones, the Chinese telecom giant also launched a new power bank — Huawei 12000 mAh 40W SuperCharge which supports two-way fast charging.

It comes with a USB Type-A port with a maximum 40W output and has 12-Layer Comprehensive Safety Protection such as protection from over current, over power, short circuit and more. The power bank has four LED charge indicators as well as a button to check the charging status.

Naturally, only devices compatible with the SuperCharge standard can benefit from the maximum charging speeds. The USB-C port, on the other hand, offers Power Delivery charging, enabling you to quick-charge other non-Huawei devices.

The power bank offers 40W USB Type-C output with ultra-fast charging, it can also be used to charge MacBooks and other laptops with support for USB Type-C PD charging. The power bank can be charged in just 2 hours and 14 minutes with a 40W charger. With 10W charger, you’ll have to wait for over five hours for it to get charged.

The Huawei 12000 mAh Power Bank will be available in two color options — White and Blue. It is priced at 99 Euros (approximately $111 or Rs. 7,700) and will soon be available for purchase.