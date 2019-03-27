Huawei FreeLace wireless earphones with 18 hours playback announced

At the launch event in Paris, France, along with its P30 and P30 Pro flagship smartphones, China-based Huawei also launched a pair of new wireless earphones. Named as Huawei FreeLace, the new wireless earphones are designed to quickly pair and charge with Huawei smartphones.

The earphones are not truly wireless like the Galaxy Buds and AirPods. They are built using memory metal wrapped in liquid silicon, which according to the company helps to offer a distinct appearance, and feels soft and skin-friendly.

It has a 9.2 mm dynamic driver unit and has built-in Hall magnetic sensor that can detect whether the headphones are in use. You can attach to end the connection for disconnecting it, and when you separate, it will reconnect. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and also features Dual-channel Wind Noise Reduction and Bluetooth noise canceling algorithm.

Further, the earphones are carrying IPX5 ratings for water resistance. It comes with USB Type-C plug with the company’s own HUAWEI HiPair technology which lets you charge when you plug into the phone and also pair it the same way.

It is powered by a 120 mAh battery which the company claims can provide 18 hours of playback and 4-hour playback when it’s charged for just 5 minutes.

The Huawei FreeLace will be available in four color options — Graphite Black, Amber Sunrise, Emerald Green, and Moonlight Silver. The company has not yet revealed the pricing details but has said that it’ll be available for purchase in select countries from 11th April.