Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, Inspire HR and Inspire fitness trackers launched in India

Fitbit, the leading brand for fitness trackers, has today launched its three fitness trackers in the Indian market — Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Inspire. The company also said that it’ll soon launch Fitbit Ace 2 in India.

The Fitbit Versa Lite Edition is an everyday smartwatch and comes with core fitness-related features. The list of features includes automatic activity tracking, PurePulse 24/7 heart rate and Sleep Stages tracking, 15+ goal-based exercise modes, connected GPS, smartphone notifications, among others.

The company says that it provides more than four days of battery life and comes with a SpO2 sensor which has the potential to estimate changes in blood oxygen levels and help track new health indicators. In India, the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition is priced at Rs 15,999.

The Fitbit Inspire HR on the other hand, offers a 24/7 heart rate tracking. Other features on the fitness tracker include all-day automatic activity, exercise and Sleep Stages tracking, with 15+ goal-based exercise modes, connected GPS, and Relax guided breathing.

Further, the device has a swimproof design with a touch screen display. The company claims that the Inspire HR provides a battery life of five days. It is available in black, lilac and two-tone black and white, for Rs. 8,999.

On the other hand, the Fitbit Inspire more of a cheaper version of the Inspire HR. It also comes with automatic activity, exercise and sleep tracking, goal celebrations, Reminders to Move and timer and stopwatch. It also has five-day battery life and has swim-proof design and is available for Rs. 6,999.

Fitbit has also announced Ace 2 fitness tracker but it’s pricing and availability information has not been revealed. However, the company has said that it is aimed at kids and will be made available sometime this year. Targeted towards kids, the device will come in funky colors, such as grape, night sky and neon yellow, and watermelon and teal.