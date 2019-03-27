Xiaomi Mi 9X powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC and 6 GB RAM expected to launch next month

Recently, we reported that China-based Xiaomi is working on three smartphones codenamed pyxis,” “bamboo_sprout,” and “cosmos_sprout.” Out of these three, “bamboo_sprout” and “cosmos_sprout” are likely Android One smartphones given the _sprout suffix in their code-names.

Now, another smartphone has surfaced online and this time it is another variant of the company’s flagship smartphone Mi 9. The phone, Mi 9X, will reportedly feature a 6.4-inch Full HD AMOLED display with waterdrop notch. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

The phone will have a triple camera setup on its back, featuring 48 MP main camera, a 13 MP wide-angle lens and an 8 MP telephoto lens. On the front side, it features a 32 MP shooter for taking selfies and video calling.

In terms of software, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with the company’s own MIUI 10 operating system out-of-the-box. The phone, which also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, will also have a 3300 mAh capacity battery with 18W fast charging.

As per the reports, the Xiaomi Mi A3 could come with the similar specifications as the Mi 9X but the Mi A3 Lite will probably have lower screen resolution and a different chipset. The Xiaomi Mi 9X is expected to go official next month.

