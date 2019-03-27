Samsung Galaxy A60 specifications revealed through TENAA listing

Samsung has announced a bunch of new Galaxy A-series smartphones in the past few weeks. Most recently, it launched the Galaxy A70, which is more of an upper mid-range smartphone. Ahead of its ‘A Galaxy Event’ on 10th April, Galaxy A60 has passed through TENAA.

The TENAA listing of the Samsung Galaxy A60 smartphone reveals the phone’s specifications. As per the listing, the device features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio, and runs Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI platform.

The phone is also said to features a triple rear camera setup and comes with a 32 MP front-facing shooter — just the Galaxy A70. It is powered by a 2 GHz octa-core processor but doesn’t reveal specific chipset details.

It is expected to be available in two variants — one with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and another with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The triple camera setup includes 16 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor.

The phone will be powered by a 3410 mAh battery and is expected to have fast charging support. It will run Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box with the company’s own custom interface on top. The Samsung Galaxy A60 will come in four color options — Black, Blue, Orange, and Coral.

