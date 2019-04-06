Vivo V1901 entry-level smartphone gets certified by TENAA

Recently, two upcoming entry-level smartphones from the Chinese manufacturer Vivo showed up via Geekbench. Now, one of them — Vivo V1901A/T has passed through the TENAA certification process in China, revealing the phones’ design and more details.

As for the phone’s design, from the images attached to the TENAA listing, it seems that the smartphone will come with a gradient design on the back panel, something that most of the entry-level and budget smartphones are now offering. The phone’s dimensions come in at 159.34 x 76.77 x 8.92 mm.

On the back side, there will be three camera sensors and an LED flash taking care of the photography needs. The camera module is placed vertically in the top-left center. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

Coming to the front side, the smartphone will come with a 6.3-inch display and is likely to have HD+ screen resolution with a 19:9 aspect ratio. There’s also a waterdrop notch on top of the display, which houses the front-facing camera sensor.

Earlier, when the smartphone appeared on Geekbench, it was revealed that the device will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 processor, coupled with 2 GB of RAM. It will also run Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box. The device is expected to pack a 4880 mAh battery.

Since the smartphone has now been certified by TENAA in China, the launch of the Vivo V1901 is not far away. The phone could soon make its debut as a part of the company’s V or Y lineup.