Oppo confirms launch date for its Oppo Reno 10X Zoom 5G flagship smartphone

Oppo has scheduled a launch event on 10th April in China where the company is all set to launch its all-new Oppo Reno smartphone. The company is expected to launch two smartphones on 10th April under this new lineup.

Now, the company has sent out media invites for a launch event on 24th April in Zurich and the tagline for the event is beyond the obvious”. The company has confirmed that the phone will be a model of Oppo Reno series.

Rumors indicate that the smartphone will be supporting 5G connectivity and could be the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition, which is said to be the company’s flagship model.

As the name itself indicates, the phone will come with a 10x zoom technology which was showcased by the company at the Mobile World Congress earlier this in February, which took place in Barcelona, Spain. The technology uses a three-camera setup and offers a 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom.

The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor and could have the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. It will feature an edge-to-edge OLED display with 93.1% screen-to-body ratio and is also expected to have a pop-up front-facing camera.

Prior to its launch on 24th April in Zurich, the company has scheduled a launch event in China on 10th April to debut the Oppo Reno series smartphones. Two smartphones will be launched at the event — a standard edition powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC and a flagship one powered by SD855 SoC.

In total, there are five smartphone models under the Oppo Reno series but it seems that the company will not be launching all the models in one go and instead, will launch them at regular intervals. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait until the launch event.

