Last month, South Korean giant Samsung had launched the Galaxy A20 smartphone under its newly revamped Galaxy A-series. Now, along with the Galaxy A80 smartphone with a rotating pop-up camera module, Samsung also launched the Galaxy A20e — the watered-down model of the Galaxy A20.

The phone features a 5.8-inch HD+ LCD display with 1560 x 720 pixels screen resolution. The display has a waterdrop notch or as the company likely to call it, Infinity-V display. Under the hood, it is powered by the octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC.

It packs 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It also comes with support for microSD card that enables users to further expand the phone’s storage up to 512 GB. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box with the company’s own custom skin on top and is powered by a 3000 mAh battery.

Coming to the camera department, the device features a dual rear camera setup, which includes a primary 13 MP camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a secondary 5 MP camera with f/2.2 aperture. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy A20e will be available in two color options — Black and White. However, the company has not yet released information about its pricing and availability.

Samsung Galaxy A20e Specifications

CPU: Samsung Exynos 7884 octa-core processor

Samsung Exynos 7884 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: Samsung One UI based on Android 9 Pie

Samsung One UI based on Android 9 Pie Display: 5.8-inch HD+ LCD Infinity-V display with 1560 x 720 pixels screen resolution

5.8-inch HD+ LCD Infinity-V display with 1560 x 720 pixels screen resolution Rear Camera: Dual Camera featuring 13 MP f/1.9 + 5 MP with f/2.2

Dual Camera featuring 13 MP f/1.9 + 5 MP with f/2.2 Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0

8 MP with f/2.0 Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Yes, via microSD card up to 512 GB

Yes, via microSD card up to 512 GB SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio socket, and a micro USB port

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio socket, and a micro USB port Battery: 3000 mAh with 15W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A20e Pricing and Availability