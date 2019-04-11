Amazon Echo Link and Echo Link Amp launched in India

Amazon, the leading e-commerce platform has now expanded its portfolio of devices in India with the launch of Amazon Echo LInk and Echo Link Amp, priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 29,999 respectively.

As for the availability, the Echo Link is already up for pre-order on Amazon India and will start shipping from 16th April. On the other hand, the Echo Link Amp will go on sale from next month.

The Amazon Echo Link can be connected to audio streaming services such as Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, Gaana, TuneIn, and Hungama Music to an existing home audio setup. However, it must be connected to a receiver or amplifier as a source device, which can then transmit the signal to speakers.

It can be used with existing digital or analog equipment such as turntables and digital audio players through inputs and outputs. The device can also be used to give voice commands for streaming music. It has a 3.5mm jack with a built-in headphone amplifier to listen to music on high-end headphones.

On the other hand, the Amazon Echo Link Amp offers the same capabilities, but also comes with a two-channel, 60W Class D amplifier that lets you directly connect passive speakers. It can integrate streaming audio services and Alexa capabilities into existing high-end audio and multi-room setups.

In terms of connectivity, both devices support Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity. There’s also a block-like design with only a volume knob and 3.5mm jack at the front.

Although a bit expensive, these devices will be useful for anyone looking to integrate Alexa and music streaming services into existing home audio setups. These two devices join the existing lineup in India that includes Echo Show, Echo Plus, Echo Spot, Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Input.