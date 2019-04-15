Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition to launch on 24th April

Last month, Oppo launched its premium smartphone — Oppo F11 Pro, which is among the cheapest smartphones to feature a pop-up front-facing camera. Now, the phone is about to get a new limited edition variant.

Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition smartphone on 24th April. As the name itself suggests, this is being done in partnership with Marvel for the promotion of the upcoming Avengers: Endgame movie.

One of the main differences between the standard variant and the Avengers Limited Edition is storage and design. The limited edition smartphone will come with a different paint job that seems to use a blue colored finish on the back with the Avengers logo laid on top of it. The power button also has a red color accent which mimics the logo.

As for the internals, instead of the 64 GB internal storage in the standard variant, the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition packs 128 GB of internal storage. Apart from these changes, everything else remains the same. It still comes with 6 GB of RAM.

It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD Panoramic display and is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary snapper. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, and a micro-USB port. The phone runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery which has VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

