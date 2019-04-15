Honor 20 series smartphones to go official on 21st May

Honor has now officially confirmed the Honor 20 series smartphones, the successor to the company’s Honor 10 lineup. The company has now confirmed that the upcoming Honor 20 series smartphones will make a debut on 21st May.

The company announced the launch date through a cryptic sum “444+4x4x4+(4+4)/4+44/4” which equals 521. This suggests that the device will be launched on 21st of the 5th month. But, the number four seems like an important part of the phone’s launch.

In a teaser photo shared on Twitter, the company showcases the phone’s impressive camera performance in the night mode. It also confirms that the launch event will take place in London, Uk.

Recently, two smartphone models — YAL-L21 and YAL-L41 were approved by EEC and are expected to go official as Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro. As per the leaks, the Honor 20 is expected to have a 6.1-inch OLED display with a waterdrop-style notch.

The phone will also come with the sixth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. Both the smartphones are expected to be powered by the company’s flagship Kirin 980 octa-core chipset. The phones will run Android Pie-based EMUI OS out of the box.

The smartphone will come with a 32 MP front-facing camera housed inside the notch. On the back side, the device will feature a triple camera module with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 20 MP super wide-angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens.

The Pro model, on the other hand, will come with an inverted version of the P30 Pro’s camera setup in order to differentiate the two. The phone is expected to come powered by a 3650 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

A leak related to the smartphone reveals that the Honor 20 series will have a price tag of 2,999 Yuan (~$446) for the base model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. We expect to know more about the phone in the coming days.