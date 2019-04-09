Huawei

Huawei P30 Pro with Kirin 980 SoC, 8 GB RAM and quad camera setup launched in India

By Jeet
Huawei had introduced its flagship P30 smartphone lineup last month at a launch event in Paris, France. Now, as promised, the company has launched the P30 Pro smartphone in India.

It comes in two color options — Breathing Crystal and Aurora colors, for a price of Rs. 71,990. The smartphone will be available exclusively via Amazon.in with early access from April 15th and also from Croma stores.

Coming to the specifications, the phone sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display offering 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There’s no earpiece and so the sound is resonated through the display of the phone. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which the company claims is 37% faster.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 octa-core processor, which the company promises offers 75% improved CPU performance, 46% better GPU performance and 226% better NPU performance compared to the P20.

The phone packs 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also an NM storage card reader which allows you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a SuperSensing 40 MP Leica Quad Camera setup. Along with the 40 MP wide-angle lens, it also features an 8 MP telephoto lens and a 16 MP ultra-wide lens. There’s also a ToF (time-of-flight) depth-sensing lens that enhances the portrait mode.

The P30 Pro is claimed to have the world’s most powerful super zoom lens technology with a 5x optical, 10x hybrid, and a staggering 50x digital zoom. On the front side, the smartphone features a 32 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and AI HDR+.

Coming to the software, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1 custom interface. It is powered by a 4200 mAh battery and comes with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support. It is claimed to gives a battery life of around 70% in 30 minutes. It also offers 15W wireless charging as well as reverse charging support.

Huawei P30 Pro Specifications

  • CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core processor
  • GPU: Mali-G76 GPU
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Operating System: Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1
  • Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED HDR10 display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio
  • Rear Camera: 40 MP wide-angle lens + 8 MP telephoto lens + 16 MP ultra-wide lens + ToF 3D depth sensor
  • Front Camera: 32 MP with f/2.0 aperture and AI HDR+
  • Internal Storage: 128 GB
  • External Storage: Yes, via NM card slot
  • Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port
  • Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 water and dust resistant
  • Colors: Breathing Crystal and Aurora
  • Battery: 4200 mAh with 40W SuperCharge support

Huawei P30 Pro Pricing and Availability in India

  • Price: Rs. 71,990
  • Availability: From 15th April

Huawei P30 Pro Launch Offers

  • Huawei Watch GT worth Rs. 15,990 at Rs. 2,000
  • Free screen protection plan worth Rs. 20,000 for 6 months
  • Rs. 2200 Cashback vouchers and Double data on recharges from Jio
  • MMT Coupons worth Rs. 5,600 and Zoom Car Voucher worth Rs. 2,200