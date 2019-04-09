Today, along with the launch of P30 Pro smartphone in the Indian market, Huawei also launched the watered-down model of the same, dubbed Huawei P30 Lite. The smartphone made its global debut a few weeks ago.

Huawei P30 Lite comes in three color options in India — Midnight Black, Pearl White, and Peacock Blue. It comes in two variants — 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB model is priced at Rs. 19,990 and the 6 GB model costs Rs. 22,990. It’ll be available through Amazon.in and Croma from 25th April.

The smartphone features a 6.15-inch Full HD+ waterdrop notch display with 2312 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19:5:9 aspect ratio, and 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 octa-core processor. It packs 128 GB internal storage and has a microSD card slot for expanding storage up to 512 GB.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a triple camera setup, consisting of a 24 MP primary camera sensor, a 2 MP secondary sensor and an 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide tertiary camera. On the front side, it comes with a 32 MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

For connectivity, the phone supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C. It runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0 and is powered 3340 mAh battery with support for fast charging technology.

Huawei P30 Lite Specifications

CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core processor

HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB GPU: Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

Mali-G51 MP4 GPU Operating System: EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie

EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.15-inch Full HD+ (2312 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass, 19:5:9 aspect ratio

6.15-inch Full HD+ (2312 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass, 19:5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 24 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP + 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera

24 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP + 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera Front Camera: 32 MP with f/2.0 aperture

32 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, GPU Turbo 2.0

Face Unlock, GPU Turbo 2.0 Colors: Midnight Black, Pearl White, and Peacock Blue

Midnight Black, Pearl White, and Peacock Blue Battery: 3340 mAh with fast charging

Huawei P30 Lite Pricing and Availability in India