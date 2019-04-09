Samsung scraps the Galaxy J-series for the Galaxy A-series

Samsung launches a lot of smartphones during the year. With so many smartphones under the company’s various series, it becomes confusing for the users to choose the one device. Till now, the company was pushing the Galaxy J-series smartphones in India, which was for the entry-level and mid-range devices. However, this year, the company has launched a lot of devices under its newly revamped Galaxy A-series.

It was believed that the South Korean giant could merge the Galaxy J series with the Galaxy A series of smartphones. Now, the company has officially announced that it is scrapping the Galaxy J series of smartphone. It will now be replaced by the Galaxy A-series. The confirmation comes from Samsung Malaysia’s official YouTube channel through a short promotional teaser.

Samsung has now changed its strategy when it comes to budget and mid-range smartphones in order to attract users. The company, which was once dominating the Indian smartphone market, is losing market share to Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi.

With features like triple-rear camera setup, notched display, fast charging, better design, and bigger capacity battery, the company is trying to win back the market share that it has lost to rivals like Xiaomi and Realme, among others.

So far, the company has launched five smartphones under its all-new Galaxy A-series — Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 (Review), and Galaxy A70. The company has also scheduled a launch event on 10th April where it’ll be launching the Galaxy A40, Galaxy A60, and Galaxy A90.