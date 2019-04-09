ACT Fibernet launches streaming device ACT Stream TV 4K for ₹4,499

ACT Fibernet, a fiber-based broadband service provider, has launched a new streaming device in India — ACT Stream TV 4K. The device is priced at ₹4,499 and will be available for purchase in from next month.

The device will offer movies, TV shows, music videos, sports from on-demand streaming providers and TV channels. The company says that it has partnered with content providers Netflix, Hotstar, Sony LIV, Hooq, Zee5, YouTube, and Sun Next.

The company claims that customers will also be able to watch over 100 of their favorite free-to-air (FTA) TV channels through the ACT Stream TV 4K device. The device is powered by Android 9 Pie OS and will provide access to over 3,000 TV apps through the preloaded Google Play.

Features of ACT Stream TV 4K

It also offers Dolby Pass-through and the device is also capable of offering voice search through Google Assistant integration. Additionally, users can connect their external devices, including hard drive, joysticks, and Web camera.

The remote control that comes bundled with the ACT Stream TV 4K box also offers quick access to services such as Google Play, Netflix, and YouTube. There’s also a dedicated button to enable Google Assistant for voice searches.

Subscription Service

One of the interesting features that the company is offering is a subscription. It enables you to subscribe to the OTT channels and pay for their subscription through the ACT Fibernet bill. We expect to know more details regarding this when the device becomes officially available from next month.

How to get it for free?

Although the device is priced at ₹4,499, the company has announced that it will provide the ACT Stream 4K box complimentary to select 5,000 customers free of cost. To avail this offer, you’ll have to register on www.actcorp.in/streamtv4K.