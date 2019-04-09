Honor 20i confirmed to officially launch on 17th April in China

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has shared a new video through its Weibo account confirming that the company will be launching its new smartphone named Honor 20i on 17th April in Beijing, China. This will be the first smartphone in the Honor 20-series to go official.

In the teaser video, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a waterdrop notch. It also reveals that the Honor 20i will be featuring an AI-driven 32 MP front-facing camera sensor for taking selfies and video calling.

Earlier, an alleged Honor 20i was spotted on TENAA, which lists the smartphone to be featuring a 6.2-inch display that will offer full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 chipset.

The device will be available in 4 GB and 6 GB RAM options and it is expected to be available in 64 GB and 128 GB storage choices. For additional storage, it will come equipped with a microSD card slot. The latest EMUI based Android 9 Pie OS will be pre-installed on the device.

In the camera department, the smartphone will be featuring a triple camera setup with a 24-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel third sensor. The phone is expected to come powered by a 3400 mAh battery.

As said, this will be the company’s first smartphone in the Honor 20-series which is also expected to include a few other models, such as Honor 20, 20 Pro, and 20 Lite.

