Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to reportedly be available in four models

Samsung recently launched its next-generation S-series flagship smartphones, which includes Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, and S10 5G. As the S-series has already been launched, the focus is now on the upcoming Note-series smartphones.

Leaks and rumors related to the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 smartphone have now started making rounds online. A new report indicates that the smartphone will come in four different variants. Out of the four, two of them will support 5G connectivity while the other will max out at 4G.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be made available in two screen sizes — 6.75-inch and 6.28-inch. The devices with a bigger screen will feature four camera sensors on the back panel while the units with a smaller display with have three sensors on the back.

In terms of specifications, all the units will be almost identical apart from the connectivity options. This is an interesting move from the South Korean giant to launch four models in the Note-series lineup, a first for the company for this series.

With the smaller screen model in the Note series, the company will be trying to replicate the success of the Galaxy S10e, but with an addition of a stylus. Samsung had also launched four models in the S-series — S10, S10+, S10e, and S10 5G.

Apart from the display size and 5G connectivity support, there’s nothing much known about the upcoming smartphone’s specifications. Also, this is the first time we are hearing about this strategy from Samsung, so take this information with a pinch of salt.

