Redmi Note 7 Pro 6 GB RAM model to go on sale from 10th April

In February, Xiaomi had launched its Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone in the Indian market. The phone was announced in two variants — 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM. While the 4 GB RAM model has been made available for purchase, the 6 GB RAM model is yet to go on sale.

Now, the company has finally revealed that the 6 GB RAM model of the Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale in India from 10th April and will be available through Mi.com and Flipkart. It comes in three color options — Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, Classic Black, for a price of Rs. 16,999.

As for the specifications, the phone features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ “dot notch” display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, which is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core 11nm chipset, coupled with Adreno 612 GPU.

In terms of camera, there’s a dual camera setup on the back featuring a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor with support for features like AI Scene Detection and AI Portrait Mode 2.0. On the front, there’s a 13 MP snapper with several AI-based features and face unlock support.

The device is running MIUI 10 based on Android Pie operating system. As for the connectivity options, the phone supports Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro drives power from a 4000 mAh battery that also supports Quick Charge 4 (18W) charging but the in-box charger only supports 10W charging.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 11nm octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 11nm octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB / 6 GB

4 GB / 6 GB GPU: Adreno 612

Adreno 612 Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie

MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.3-inch Full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Dot Notch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness and 15000:1 contrast ratio with Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.3-inch Full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Dot Notch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness and 15000:1 contrast ratio with Gorilla Glass 5 protection Rear Camera: 48 MP Sony IMX586 + 5 MP secondary sensor with LED flash, AI Scene Detection and AI Portrait Mode 2.0

48 MP Sony IMX586 + 5 MP secondary sensor with LED flash, AI Scene Detection and AI Portrait Mode 2.0 Front Camera: 13 MP with AI Beautify, AI Scene Detection, AI Portrait Mode, AI Studio Lighting, and AI Face Unlock

13 MP with AI Beautify, AI Scene Detection, AI Portrait Mode, AI Studio Lighting, and AI Face Unlock Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Splash Resistant P2i nano-coating, IR Blaster

Fingerprint Scanner, Splash Resistant P2i nano-coating, IR Blaster Colors: Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, Classic Black

Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, Classic Black Battery: 4000 mAh with 18W Quick Charge 4 fast charging support

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Pricing and Availability