After a few leaks, South Korea-based Samsung has finally launched the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core smartphone in India for a price of ₹5,290. Being a part of Android Go edition, the phone runs Android Pie (Go Edition) operating system out of the box.

The phone’s specifications are in line with the previous leaks. It features a 5-inch qHD TFT display with a screen resolution of 960 x 540 pixels. Under the hood, the device is powered by a 1.6GHz Samsung Exynos 7870 octa-core chipset, along with Mali T830 GPU and 1 GB of RAM.

It packs 16 GB of internal storage and comes with a microSD card slot which supports expanding the storage of up to 256 GB. In the camera department, the phone comes with a 5 MP camera with f/1.9 aperture and an LED flash.

On the front side, the smartphone features a 5 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As said, the phone runs Android Pie (Go Edition) which is a lightweight version of Android developed specially for entry-level smartphones with weak hardware. It also comes with specially developed apps like Google Go, Maps Go, YouTube Go, and more.

The smartphone is powered by a 2600 mAh battery. In India, the device will be available in two color options — Black and White. It is now available for purchase in India through offline stores.

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Pricing and Availability

Pricing: ₹5,290

₹5,290 Availability: Now available in India through offline stores

