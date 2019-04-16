Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL pricing leaked; could get launched on 7th May

We have been hearing about the upcoming mid-range Pixel-series smartphones from Google from quite some time. In fact, the phone’s design and specifications have also leaked online. Now, we have information about the phone’s pricing and availability.

As per the latest leaks, the pricing of the Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL will start at CAD $649 and CAD $799 respectively. However, this is not the official pricing and we’ll have to wait for the official launch to know for sure.

We hope the company goes a bit more aggressive when it comes to pricing as the currently leaked information of pricing doesn’t sound much like a “mid-range smartphone”. But to its credit, the phones are expected to have a similar camera performance as the standard models.

Google has not yet officially acknowledged this new mid-range series of the Pixel 3 smartphones. However, the company has now shared a new teaser which reads “something big coming to Pixel universe” on May 7th. This hints that both the devices could get launched on 7th May. This is the same day when the Google I/O annual developer conference kicks-off.

Coming to the specifications, previous leaks indicate that the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will feature a 5.6-inch display and a 6-inch panel respectively. Both will boast 18.5:9 aspect ratios and should have relatively thick bezels. However, the devices will lose the 8 MP wide-angle camera found on the regular Pixel 3 devices with just one selfie snapper.

Internally, while one device will be powered by Snapdragon 670 and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of non-expandable internal storage, the other will be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC with the same 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Source 1, Source 2