How to hide the notch on Samsung Galaxy M20 [Guide]

Samsung Galaxy M20 entered the midrange competition featuring its big 5,000 mAh battery, dual cameras on the back, a slim design, and a fullscreen notched display. One of the main highlights of the phone is the Infinity-V notch which most recent Android smartphones have come up to. However, if you’ve just bought the phone and want to get rid of the notch, here’s what you can do to remove it.

Hide notch on Samsung Galaxy M20

The Samsung Galaxy M20 runs on the Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience 9.5 interface on top. The interface has a lot of features that you can make use of, but here we are simply going to disable the notch so that you can get a clean flat bezel instead of the notch.

There’s a reason why people choose to hide the notch, some apps may not support the newer notch design and thus the notch blocks the app area which breaks the app experience.

There are two options that you can choose from, either completely hide the notch by entering Settings -> Display -> Full screen apps -> Hide camera or keep the apps in full screen mode by choosing them individually.

Hide notch from Settings -> Display -> Full screen apps -> Hide camera and turn on the slider.

