After various rumors, leaks, and teasers, China-based Lenovo has finally launched its flagship smartphone at a launch event in China — Lenovo Z6 Pro.

The smartphone comes with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a tiny waterdrop notch on the top. It comes with support for DC dimming and HDR 10. From the renders, it seems that the phone comes with pretty thin bezels but we’ll wait for the real-life photos before to pass judgment on this, given the company’s history.

It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor which the company claims have increased fingerprint recognition area, faster unlock support, and ability to even detect wet fingers. The phone also comes with support for Face Unlock feature.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. The company has added a PC-grade Coldfront liquid cooling system for better heat dissipation and management.

The 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of internal storage while the 12 GB RAM model packs 512 GB of internal storage. For an optimized gaming experience, the phone also features Game Turbo game acceleration.

As for the optics, the smartphone comes with four camera sensors on the back, as expected. It features a 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 16 MP super wide-angle lens with 125-degree field-of-view, an 8 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2 MP super video camera with f/1.8 aperture, 2.9micron pixel size, and 6-axis OIS.

It comes with features like super night scene mode, super-macro images up to 2.39 through a super wide-angle lens, Hyper Video and Double View Vlog. On the front side, the device comes equipped with 32 MP AI selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Lenovo Z6 Pro include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-frequency GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also supports LDAC, AAC, and aptX HD audio codecs as well as Dolby Atmos.

In the software department, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own ZUI 11 custom interface on top. The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery, which comes with support for 27W fast charging as well as reverse charging.

The 6 GB + 128 GB model of Lenovo Z6 Pro costs 2,899 yuan (~$431) while the 8 GB + 128 GB model is priced at 2,999 Yuan (~$446). The 8GB + 256 GB variant will retail for 3,799 yuan (~$565) and the top-end model with 12 GB RAM will be priced at 4,999 yuan (~$744).

The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale for the first time in China from 29th April through flash sale at 10:00 AM local time. It will be available at JD.com, TMall, and Lenovo’s own store.

Lenovo Z6 Pro Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 640 GPU

Adreno 640 GPU RAM: 6/8/12 GB

6/8/12 GB Operating System: ZUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie

ZUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.39-inch Full HD + (1080 x 2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a tiny waterdrop notch on the top, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, DC dimming, and HDR 10

6.39-inch Full HD + (1080 x 2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a tiny waterdrop notch on the top, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, DC dimming, and HDR 10 Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 16 MP super wide-angle lens with 125-degree field of view + 8 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP super video camera with f/1.8 aperture

48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 16 MP super wide-angle lens with 125-degree field of view + 8 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP super video camera with f/1.8 aperture Front Camera: 32 MP AI selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture

32 MP AI selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128/256/512 GB

128/256/512 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Game Turbo, Hyper Video

In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Game Turbo, Hyper Video Colors: Black and Blue

Black and Blue Battery: 4000 mAh with 27W fast charging and reverse charging

Lenovo Z6 Pro Pricing and Availability