Infinix Smart 3 Plus featuring 6.21-inch HD+ display and triple rear cameras launched in India for ₹6,999

Infinix, a Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer, has today launched a new smartphone in India — Infinix Smart 3 Plus, which comes with the trendy AI-powered triple rear camera setup.

The smartphone features a 6.21-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It offers 269ppi pixel density, 2.5D glass protection, and 88 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 chipset clocked at 2.0GHz, coupled with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It also comes with a microSD card slot that enables storage expansion up to 256 GB.

As said, the highlight of the smartphone is the camera configuration, which comes with a triple camera setup on the back. It features a 13 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 2 MP secondary sensor and a low-light sensor.

On the front side, it comes with an 8 MP snapper with AI Beauty mode and screen flash. It also comes packed with AR stickers. Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, and a micro USB port.

It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box. The device is powered by a 3500 mAh battery.

The Infinix Smart 3 Plus is priced at ₹6,999 and will be available in Midnight Black and Sapphire Cyan color options from April 30 via Flipkart.

You can check out our unboxing video of the Infinix Smart 3 Plus smartphone below.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus Specifications

CPU: 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio A22 processor

Android 9 Pie Display: 6.21-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 269ppi pixel density, 2.5D glass protection, and 88 percent screen-to-body ratio

Infinix Smart 3 Plus Pricing and Availability