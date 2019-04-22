As expected, at a launch event in New Delhi, along with the launch of Realme 3 Pro smartphone in the Indian market, Realme also launched the successor of the Realme C1 entry-level smartphone in the country — Realme C2.

The Realme C2 comes in two colors — Diamond Blue, and Diamond Black. It is priced at ₹5,999 for the 2 GB RAM model while the 3 GB RAM model costs ₹7,999. It will go on sale from 15th May through Flipkart, Realme.com, and later via offline stores.

The Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, offering 89.35 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device will be powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz.

The phone will be available in two variants — 2 GB RAM and 3 GB RAM. The 2 GB RAM model packs 16 GB of internal storage while the 3 GB RAM model comes with 32 GB of internal storage. There’s also a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity.

Coming to the camera, the device features a dual rear camera setup that comes with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor with Chroma Boost. On the front side, it comes with a 5 MP AI camera for taking selfies.

The smartphone comes with a diamond-cut design, which the company started with its very first smartphone — Realme 1. At the launch event, the company claimed that the phone will come with support for 80fps slo-mo video support — a first in this price range.

As for the connectivity, the smartphone supports Dual SIM, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. The phone, running Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6, packs 4000 mAh battery with AI support for optimization.

Realme C2 Price in India and Availability