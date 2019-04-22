Oppo A1k budget smartphone to reportedly launch in India soon

After launching the Oppo A1 budget smartphone in China last year, the Chinese smartphone maker is gearing up to launch the Oppo A1k smartphone. We earlier reported that the company is working on a modified variant of the device.

According to the latest report, the Oppo A1k smartphone will soon be launched in India and will be priced under Rs. 10,000. However, the phone’s exact launch date and pricing information is not yet known. The development comes after the report of Oppo soon planning to launch Oppo A5s in India.

The leaked poster of the upcoming Oppo A1k confirms that the smartphone will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery. It also reveals that the phone will have 32 GB of internal storage. The render shows that there will be a waterdrop notch and a single rear camera module with an LED flash.

Earlier, the phone’s specifications were leaked online, which revealed that it will be powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, which is manufactured using TSMC’s 12nm FinFET process. It has eight ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz and comes with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clocked at 650 MHz. This will be the company’s first Helio P22 powered smartphone.

It will pack 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It’s not yet known if the smartphone comes with a microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity. However, we expect it to have a microSD card slot with support of up to 256 GB.

The device may feature a 6-inch display but the screen resolution is not yet known. The phone will measure 154.4 x 77.4 x 8.4mm and weigh 165 grams. Going by the poster, it seems that at the time of launch, the phone will come in two colors at the time of launch — Red, and Black.

As for the software, the device will be running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own ColorOS 6 on top. The phone will be powered by 4000 mAh battery and is unlikely to support fast charging.