Nokia 9 PureView to reportedly launch in India by the end of April

In February this year, HMD Global launched its much-awaited Nokia 9 PureView smartphone. Last month, the company shared a teaser on its official Facebook page hinting that the phone could soon get launched in the Indian market.

Now, a new report indicates that the company might be holding a launch event in India by the end of April for the Nokia 9 PureView. The report also adds that the smartphone could be priced around Rs. 46,999. The phone is already available in the USA and a few European countries.

As for the specs, the phone features a 5.9–inch P-OLED Quad HD+ display with 2960 x 1440 pixels screen resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 845 chipset, which is a bit disappointed as most flagships launching this year will be powered by Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset.

The phone comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Keeping up with the trend, the smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The major highlight of the smartphone is its rear camera, which comes with a Penta-lens setup from Zeiss.

It has three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors and two 12-megapixel RGB sensors. Each of these cameras is triggered when a person takes a shot and then the phone fuses these photos together to create a single image. Up front, there’s a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on this IP67 certified smartphone include Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C. It is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with next-generation Pro Camera user-interface. The phone is fuelled by a 3,320mAh battery which supports wireless charging.

