OnePlus to reveal launch date of its upcoming flagship smartphone on 23rd April

OnePlus, which has established its presence in the premium smartphone market in just a few years, is now all set to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone — OnePlus 7.

The company’s CEO Pete Lau has revealed that the company will be announcing details about its upcoming launch event on 23rd April. The event is most likely to be the launch event for OnePlus 7 which the company is touting as “Fast and Smooth.”

Previously, we reported that the company will be launching its OnePlus 7 series on 14th May and now we’ll be getting the confirmation this Tuesday, i.e. on 23rd April. As per the reports, the company could announce three smartphones — OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, and 7 Pro 5G.

The standard OnePlus 7 has model numbers GM1901, GM1903, and GM1905, while the 7 Pro variant will have model numbers GM1911, GM1913, GM1915, GM1917. On the other hand, the 5G version will get a model number GM1920.

Earlier, full specifications sheet of the OnePlus 7 Pro was leaked, which revealed that the smartphone will come with a 6.67-inch Super Optic display. It also suggests that the device will come with triple camera sensors on the back — 45 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP. The smartphone will be offered in 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Recently leaked OnePlus 7 render shows that the phone will come with a waterdrop notch display and dual camera sensors on the back panel. Apart from these two major changes, everything else remains the same, in line with the previous leak.

As the phone’s launch is reported to be just weeks away, we expect to see more details about the phone to keep surfacing online in the coming days or weeks.