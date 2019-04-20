Samsung Galaxy A10e gets certified by Wi-Fi Alliance, expected to launch soon

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy A10 is the company’s most affordable smartphone in the newly revamped Galaxy A lineup, but it seems that the South Korean giant is planning for an even cheaper model in the series by launching Galaxy A10e. Samsung did the same with Galaxy A20 by launching a watered-down model named Galaxy A20e.

The development comes after a new phone bearing the SM-A102U naming was certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance and is likely hit shelves as the A10e. Unlike the standard A10 model, the upcoming smartphone will come with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/acc dual-band capabilities.

Further, the listing of the phone reveals that it will be running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box and it will definitely have the Samsung One UI on top. The phone could have its major difference in the chipset and other than that, we expect everything to be similar to A10.

The Samsung Galaxy A10, which was launched a couple of months ago, features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. For photography, it has a 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. It is powered by Exynos 7884 SoC which is coupled with 2 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android Pie out-of-the-box and has 32 GB of storage. It ships with a 3400 mAh battery.

Samsung has so far launched nine smartphones in its all-new Galaxy A-series — A10, A20, A20e, A30, A40, A50, A60, A70, and the top-end model named Galaxy A80.

