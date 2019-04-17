New OnePlus 7 renders showcase phone’s design without pop-up front camera

Last month, render of the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone — OnePlus 7 were surfaced online. Now, another set of CAD renders of the same smartphone have surfaced online, but it features a different design.

Previously leaked renders showcased a smartphone with a pop-up front-facing camera but the new renders don’t have a pop-up mechanism for the front-facing camera. It shows that the OnePlus 6 will be similar to the OnePlus 6T and will have a waterdrop notch on top of the display.

Also, the triple camera setup on the back panel that we saw on the previous renders has now been replaced with a dual camera setup. Apart from these two major changes, everything else remains the same, in line with the previous leak.

There’s a high possibility that the renders we saw last month were of the OnePlus 7 Pro and the newly surfaced images are of the standard model.

The company is reportedly hosting a launch event on 14th May where it will unveil the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G smartphones. It remains to be seen how the devices differ in terms of hardware.

The standard OnePlus 7 has model numbers GM1901, GM1903, and GM1905, while the OnePlus 7 Pro variant will have model numbers GM1911, GM1913, GM1915, GM1917. On the other hand, the 5G version will get a model number GM1920.

Last week, full specifications sheet of the OnePlus 7 Pro were leaked, which revealed that the smartphone will come with a 6.67-inch Super Optic display. It also suggests that the device will come with triple camera setup on the back — 45 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP. The smartphone will be offered in 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

If the previous reports are to be believed, then the company has opted for pop-up front-facing camera design, similar to what we have seen in Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro. This ensures that the phone has a higher screen-to-body ratio.

As the phone’s official launch is reported to be just a month away, we expect to see more details about these three smartphones to keep surfacing online in the coming days or weeks.

Source