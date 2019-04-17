HUAWEI has launched its flagship phone, the P30 Pro with four cameras featuring Leica’s triple camera system. The HUAWEI P30 Pro rocks a SuperSensing 40 MP wide-angle camera at the rear side whereas the other three cameras include an 8 MP telephoto lens, a 20 MP ultra-wide lens, and a ToF (time-of-flight) depth-sensing lens. Here are the 5 things you need to know about the HUAWEI P30 Pro camera.

1) Super Zoom As Much As 50X

One of the primary features you will find on the P30 Pro is the massive 50X zoom that will zoom into the things you don’t see with your naked eye. That’s not it, the new periscope telephoto lens allows more optical zooming capabilities. The P30 Pro is also the first smartphone with a 5X optical zoom achieved by using a periscope zoom mechanism. In addition, it has a SuperZoom lens featuring a hybrid zoom of 10X.

2) Quad Camera Equips An Ultra-Wide Lens

One of the four cameras on the HUAWEI P30 Pro is the 20 MP camera using the ultra-wide angle lens. The 20 MP camera uses an f/2.2 aperture and captures 0.6X photo providing a better shot with more things covered in the frame. To capture ultra-wide angle photos, you just need to zoom out or tap the first zoom dot when in the camera.

3) Motion Sensing ToF Camera

A ToF (Time of Flight) camera is a depth-sensing camera that is used for depth measuring capabilities, it enables you to take Portraits with background blur bokeh effects. While it does help in taking the portraits, it also enables you to track a person’s movements.

The ToF camera can be used in Augmented Reality applications like playing games with a virtual character that can be controlled by your movements similar to the consoles.

4) Shoot Background Blur Videos

Not only photos, but the HUAWEI P30 Pro also lets you shoot videos with a blurred background using its Background Blur video mode. This feature was first seen on the Mate 20 Pro camera alongside another feature called AI Color.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the homegrown Kirin 980 octa-core CPU with Dual NPUs. With the Kirin 980’s dual NPUs processing allows you to shoot videos with a blurred background in real-time and also a colorless background using the AI Color.

Here’s a video showing you both the features shot on HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro.

5) Super Slow Motion 960fps Videos

Aside from the blurred background videos, the HUAWEI P30 Pro also shoots super slow motion videos with up to 960 frames per second. One of the major things for a flagship camera is to offer features that most smartphones aren’t able to do, the brilliant super slow motion records at 960 fps in HD 720p quality.

The HUAWEI P30 Pro has the most versatile camera that you will find, do let us know what you think of the HUAWEI P30 Pro’s camera in the comments below.