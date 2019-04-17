Realme 3 Pro to be available for ‘Blind Order’ ahead of its launch

After launching the third-generation smartphone Realme 3 last month, the company is now gearing up to launch the Realme 3 Pro smartphone in India on 22nd April. Ahead of the phone’s launch, the company has started taking pre-orders for the device, which the company is calling ‘Blind Order’.

The term ‘Blind Order’ is pretty apt given that the company has not yet confirmed the phone’s specifications and pricing details. The pre-orders for the Realme 3 Pro will begin from 19th April through the company’s official website Realme.com.

Recently, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had suggested that the smartphone will be a gaming-focused device and called it the first in its segment to support Fortnite directly. Taking a dig at the Redmi Note 7 Pro, he said “Tried to play this game on some latest ‘Pro’ devices but none of them could manage. When it comes to speed, chipset matters.”

Currently, there’s no information available regarding the specifications of the upcoming Realme 3 Pro smartphone. However, the company had previously confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 48 MP primary camera sensor.

As per the rumors, the device could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset that offers impressive graphics performance for gaming. Its Adreno 616 GPU is comparatively better than Adreno 612 graphics available with Snapdragon 675 — the one that powers the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The phone is expected to come with up to 8 GB of RAM. The Realme 3 Pro could also be the company’s first smartphone to support fast charging and is expected to have VOOC 3.0 support. It could come with a 4000 mAh battery.

