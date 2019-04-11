Realme 3 Pro scheduled to launch in India on 22nd April

Realme had launched the third-generation smartphone Realme 3 last month. At the time, the company had revealed that the Pro model of the same will be launched in April but had not revealed the exact date. Well, the wait is now over.

The company has officially revealed that the Realme 3 Pro will be launched in India on 22nd April. The launch event will take place in Delhi University Stadium in India and the invite has a tagline that reads “Speed Awakens”.

Recently, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had suggested that the smartphone will be a gaming-focused device and called it the first in its segment to support Fortnite directly. Taking a dig at the Redmi Note 7 Pro, he said “Tried to play this game on some latest ‘Pro’ devices but none of them could manage. When it comes to speed, chipset matters.”

Currently, there’s no information available regarding the specifications of the upcoming Realme 3 Pro smartphone. However, the company had previously confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 48 MP primary camera sensor.

As per the rumors, the device could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset that offers impressive graphics performance for gaming. Its Adreno 616 GPU is comparatively better than Adreno 612 graphics available with Snapdragon 675 — the one that powers the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The Realme 3 Pro could also be the company’s first smartphone to support fast charging and is expected to have VOOC 3.0 support. It could come with a 4000 mAh battery.

Source