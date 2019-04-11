Samsung Galaxy A2 Core reported to soon launch in India for ₹5,290

Recently, Samsung’s upcoming Android Go-powered smartphone, Samsung Galaxy A2 Core was leaked online after which the phone was spotted at FCC. Later, the phone’s specifications were leaked online.

Now, the latest report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core could soon get launched in India, carrying a price tag of ₹5,290. Along with that, full specifications of the device has also leaked.

The leak reveals that the smartphone will come with a 5-inch display with a screen resolution of 960 x 540 pixels. Under the hood, the device will be powered by a 1.6GHz Samsung Exynos 7870 octa-core chipset, along with 1 GB of RAM.

It will come with 16 GB of internal storage and have a microSD card slot allowing you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity. In terms of software, the device will be running Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) out of the box.

In the camera department, the Galaxy A2 Core will feature a 5-megapixel primary camera at the rear with an aperture of f/1.9. For taking selfies and video calling, you get a 5-megapixel snapper featuring an aperture of f/2.2.

The smartphone will be powered by a 2600 mAh battery. The plastic-built smartphone will be available in three color options — Red, Dark Grey, and Blue. The Samsung Galaxy A2 Core will be the successor of last year’s Galaxy J2 Core, which was Samsung’s first Android Go-powered device. It was launched for ₹5,990 but is now available for ₹5,490.

