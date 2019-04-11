Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL case render leak shows large bezels

Last week, Google’s upcoming mid-range Pixel-series smartphone, Google Pixel 3a was spotted on the Google Store with a “new” tag. The smartphone will be the company’s first in the new lineup of mid-range devices, which also includes Pixel 3a XL.

While the smartphone has been leaked a few times in the past, another leak has surfaced online related to the device. Now, the case renders of the smartphone have surfaced online which sheds light on what to expect from the smartphone in terms of design.

Based on the image, it seems that the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will have a similar design, featuring larger bezels surrounding the display. The larger bezels seem like an older design and most manufacturers are now offering minimal bezels even on budget phones.

On the back side, the smartphones will carry a single camera sensor, similar to the company’s flagship smartphones. There will also be a fingerprint sensor as well as Google branding. The leak also reveals that the devices will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and there will be a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The volume rocker keys and the power button sits on the right side.

As per the reports, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will feature a 5.6-inch display and a 6-inch panel respectively. Both will boast 18.5:9 aspect ratios and should have relatively thick bezels. However, the devices will lose the 8 MP wide-angle camera found on the regular Pixel 3 devices with just one selfie snapper.

Internally, while one device will be powered by Snapdragon 670 and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of non-expandable internal storage, the other will be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC with the same 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

As for the launch of the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL, both the smartphones are expected to go official during Google I/O 2019 next month, which kicks off from 7th May.

