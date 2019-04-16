Xolo ZX with 6 GB RAM and dual rear cameras to launch on 25th April

Xolo, which launched the Era 5X smartphone in India last month, is now all set to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market. The company has announced that it will be launching the Xolo ZX in India on 25th April. The mid-range smartphone will go on sale through Amazon.in.

In terms of design, the smartphone will come with a gradient back panel that will change color between Black and Blue depending on the viewing angle.

Coming to the specifications, the Xolo ZX will feature a 6.22-inch HD+ notched display and will be powered by an octa-core processor manufactured using the 12nm process. While the chipset is not named, it is likely to be the MediaTek Helio P22.

It will come with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. On the back side, the smartphone will feature a dual camera setup consisting of a 13 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. On the front side, there will be a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies.

The phone will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor which the company claims can unlock the smartphone in 0.23 seconds. It will also support Face Unlock that can unlock the device in 0.9s. It will be powered by a 3260 mAh battery.

More information about the upcoming Xolo ZX, including its pricing and availability details will be revealed when the phone goes official next Thursday.