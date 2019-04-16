Samsung Galaxy A70 to launch in India next week; Samsung Galaxy A80 is coming in May

Samsung has launched a bunch of smartphones under its newly revamped Galaxy A lineup, which the company has confirmed to have replaced its Galaxy J series.

Two of the top-end smartphones in the Galaxy A lineup are Samsung Galaxy A70 and Samsung Galaxy A80. While the smartphones have been confirmed to get launched in India soon, the launch date is not yet known.

Earlier, the Samsung Galaxy A70 was listed on the official website in India, without revealing its availability and pricing. Now, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will be launched in India next week. Further, it also confirms that the Galaxy A80 will be coming to India in May.

The latest report also reveals that the Galaxy A70 will be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 in India. In India, the company is expected to launch the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model. It also reveals that the recently launched Galaxy A80 will be made available in India in May and will be priced between Rs. 45,000 and Rs. 50,000.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.7-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. Under the hood, it’s Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor that powers the smartphone. On the front side, the phone comes with a 32 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture housed inside the notch.

As for the rear camera, there are three camera sensors – a 32 MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123° FOV, and a 5 MP f/2.2 depth camera sensor. It comes with scene optimizer that can identify up to 20 scenes and adjust the camera settings.

It features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It runs Android 9 Pie-based One UI on top and also features Samsung Pay and Bixby. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery which comes with support for 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A80, on the other hand, comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 730G SoC, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, 48 MP + 8 MP + 3D ToF camera sensors, and is powered by a 3700 mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

