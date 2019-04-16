Redmi smartphone with pop-up selfie camera packs Snapdragon 730 SoC and 4000 mAh battery

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi, which recently started operating as an independent brand, is reportedly working on a new smartphone with a pop-up front-facing camera. The phone was also spotted a few times along with the company’s executives.

It was believed that the Redmi smartphone with a pop-up front-facing camera is the upcoming smartphone from the company powered by Snapdragon 855 flagship chipset. However, the latest report suggests contradictory.

A new mysterious smartphone has appeared in China which is powered by the new Snapdragon 730 processor. Now, this smartphone is believed to be the one with a pop-up front-facing camera. Also, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing recently revealed that the Redmi’s flagship smartphone does not have a pop-up camera.

The leaked information also reveals that the smartphone will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery and will feature a triple camera setup on the back. The camera module consists of a 48 MP primary sensor + 8 MP secondary sensor + 13 MP tertiary sensor.

Recently, another image of the smartphone surfaced online, which revealed that the company has decided to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack. With the kind of leaks coming up, we expect the smartphone to go official sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Y3 smartphone in India on 24th April, which comes with a 32 MP front-facing camera. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and offers two-day battery life.

