Asus Zenfone 6Z gets certified by FCC ahead of its launch on May 16

Asus is currently gearing up to launch its next-generation Zenfone series smartphones at a launch event in Spain on 16th May. Ahead of the phone’s launch, the company’s flagship smartphone — Zenfone 6Z has been certified by FCC.

The Asus ZenFone 6Z has now been spotted on the Federal Communications Commission’s website under the model number ASUS_I01WD, which is in line with the previous reports. The certification has revealed a few details about the design of the upcoming flagship.

The image reveals that the phone will come with a dual camera setup on the back and a square-shaped fingerprint sensor placed below the camera module. The phone is also confirmed to come with support for 18W fast charging.

Earlier, the smartphone was spotted on benchmarking portal Geekbench, revealing its specifications. Prior to that, the Zenfone 6Z was also spotted on the National Communication Commission (NCC) website in Taiwan and Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA).

The Geekbench listing revealed that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset, coupled with 6 GB of RAM. In the test, the device scored 3,527 points in the single-core test and 11,190 points in the multi-core test.

The Wi-Fi certification process has already confirmed that the phone will come with support for Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz). The phone is also expected to feature a bezel-less display with a punch-hole display.

The smartphone is expected to offer Full HD+ screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will be running Android 9 Pie OS out of the box. Currently, nothing much is known about this upcoming flagship smartphone. However, we expect to know more in the coming weeks.

