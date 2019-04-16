Vivo Y17 poster leak reveals specifications and pre-order dates

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its Y-series in India — Vivo Y17. Ahead of the phone’s launch, a poster has been leaked online which reveals some of its key specifications as well as the date from when it will be available for pre-order.

The poster leak reveals that the smartphone will come with a triple camera setup on the back, which has now become a trend, even in the budget smartphones. The sensors will be vertically aligned and will support AI-based features.

It also reveals that the device will come with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Under the hood, the device will be powered by a massive 5000 mAh battery. The phone will also come with support for fast charging technology.

The previous leak related to the smartphone revealed that the Vivo Y17 will feature a 6.35-inch display with a waterdrop notch on top and will have relatively thinner bezels. The phone will be powered by MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core chipset, which is manufactured using a 12nm process.

As for the software, the smartphone will be running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own FunTouch custom interface on top.

Coming to the phone’s availability, while the launch date is not yet known, the poster confirms that the Vivo Y17 will be available for pre-orders in India from 18th April to 30th Apri.

