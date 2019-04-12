Samsung Galaxy A70 to soon launch in India as the phone gets listed on official website

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A70 smartphone as a part of its newly revamped Galaxy A-series, which has replaced the Galaxy J lineup. After getting unveiled last month, it is now set to hit the Indian market soon.

A microsite detailing the key features of the Samsung Galaxy A70 has been added to the Samsung India website. This suggests that the launch of the device in India is not far away. At the Galaxy A80 launch event, the company said that the A70 will go on sale from 26th April.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.7-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. Under the hood, it’s Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor that powers the smartphone, along with 6/8 GB of RAM.

It packs 128 GB of internal storage and comes with a microSD card slot for expanding the phone’s storage capacity. On the front side, the phone comes with a 32 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture housed inside the notch.

As for the rear camera, there are three camera sensors – a 32 MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123° FOV, and a 5 MP f/2.2 depth camera sensor. It comes with scene optimizer that can identify up to 20 scenes and adjust the camera settings.

It features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and it works with Samsung Pass that can sign you into the apps and websites using the fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 9 Pie-based One UI on top. It also features Samsung Pay and Bixby.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery which comes with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A70 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 octa-core SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 RAM: 6/8 GB

6/8 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with Samsung One UI

Android 9 Pie with Samsung One UI Display: 6.7-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution

6.7-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution Rear Camera: 32 MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123° FOV, and a 5 MP f/2.2 depth camera sensor

32 MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123° FOV, and a 5 MP f/2.2 depth camera sensor Front Camera: 32 MP with f/2.0 aperture

32 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Yes, using a microSD card

Yes, using a microSD card Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung Pay, Bixby, Night Mode

In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung Pay, Bixby, Night Mode Colors: Coral, Blue, Black, and White

Coral, Blue, Black, and White Battery: 4500 mAh with 25W Fast Charging

