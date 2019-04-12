Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has today launched a new smartphone in Russia — Honor 8A Pro. The smartphone is very similar to the Honor Play 8A that was launched in China earlier this year. The key difference between both the devices is the fingerprint sensor.

The Honor 8A Pro features a 6.09-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a waterdrop notch on the top of the display, 720 x 1560 pixels screen resolution, and an aspect ratio of 19:5.9. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 12nm SoC clocked at 2.3GHz octa-core processor coupled with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

It packs 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB onboard storage which can be further expanded up to 512 GB as the phone comes with a microSD card slot. In the camera department, the phone features a 13 MP camera on the back with f/1.8 aperture and an LED flash, and an 8 MP front shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, micro USB port, and GPS with GLONASS. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. In terms of software, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9 custom interface. The device is powered by a 3020 mAh battery.

The Honor 8A Pro is priced at RUB 13,990 (approximately $218) and is available in two color options — Black and Blue. The phone is already available for purchase through Tmall.

Honor 8A Pro Specifications

Honor 8A Pro Pricing and Availability