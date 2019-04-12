Lenovo Z6 Pro confirmed to have 5G connectivity support

Lenovo is launching its flagship smartphone — Z6 Pro at a launch event in China on 23rd April. However, ahead of the phone’s official launch, the company has revealed a few details by sharing various teasers.

Now, with just a week to go before the phone becomes official, the company’s executive has confirmed that the smartphone will come with support for 5G connectivity.

Lenovo’s executive Chang Cheng shared an image on his Weibo account which shows Lenovo Z6 Pro’s network icons with one being 4G and the other with 5G connectivity. If this is true, then the Z6 Pro will be the brand’s first 5G smartphone.

Recently, Lenovo confirmed that the handset will be powered by the Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor. Notably, this won’t be Lenovo’s first smartphone to be powered by SD855 SoC as the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT already comes with SD855 and up to 12 GB of RAM.

Previously, the company hinted that the phone’s camera will be able to capture 100-megapixel shots. There is a possibility that the company could be relying on some sort of software trick for shooting 100-megapixel images.

We will have to wait for the official launch event to know for sure what the company is offering in its flagship smartphone. The phone could soon make its way to other markets soon after its launch in China on 23rd April.