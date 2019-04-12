Huawei MateBook E 2019 powered by Snapdragon 850 SoC launched

Huawei, the company which is among the leading smartphone brands globally, has launched a new laptop named Huawei MateBook E 2019 in China. The 2-in-1 notebook comes with a fanless design and a touchscreen display with minimal bezels.

It features a 12-inch display with 2160 x 1440 pixels screen resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio, and a 160-degree viewing angle. The protect the device’s screen from smudges and scratches, it comes with an oleophobic coating.

Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with 8 GB of RAM and is offered in two storage options — 256 GB and 512 GB. As for the connectivity options, it supports 4G LTE with 4×4 MIMI antenna technology, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

Coming to the cameras, the device packs a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. It has a dual SmartPA amplifier and Dolby Atmos for a “virtual and immersive surround sound experience.”

The device is fueled by a 36.3Wh battery that is rated to provide up to 10 hours of media playback at 50 percent brightness. It also supports fast charging that can juice it up to 88 percent in 1.5 hours. The laptop also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and M Pen Lite Stylus support.

The Huawei MateBook E 2019 measures 8.5mm in thickness (without keyboard), 278.2mm in width, and 194.22mm in length, and weighs 698 grams (1.173kg with keyboard). It is now available for purchase in China.

As for the pricing, the 256 GB storage model costs RMB 3,999 (~$595) while the 512 GB option retails for RMB 4,999 (~$744). It comes in two color options — Titanium Ash and Charm Blue Sea.