Codenames of Google’s upcoming flagship smartphones Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL leaked

Reports about Google’s upcoming mid-range smartphones — Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have been making rounds since past few months. Now, we have received information about the company’s upcoming flagship smartphones — Pixel 4 and Pixel 4a.

The smartphones will be the successor of the Pixel 3-series launched last year. A new report confirms that the company is working on Pixel 4 and 4a smartphones. A commit was posted to the AOSP that resolved an issue with the SELinux policy and the developer explains the fix by providing a list of internal files, which includes two unknown device codenames.

The codenames were found in the latest Beta version of the Google app. The codenames are associated with the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone. It reveals that the Google Pixel 4 is codenamed “coral” while the Pixel 4a is codenamed “fire”.

Going by the track record of Google, the company always codenamed its hardware products after marine animals. So, it is interesting that “flame” would be the first time Google breaks from its usual naming convention.

Previously, Google “coral” smartphone was spotted on Geekbench, revealing that the phone runs Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 855 octa-core flagship chipset, coupled with 6 GB of RAM. The listing shows that the phone runs Android Q operating system.

Nothing much is known about this upcoming Pixel 4 lineup from Google but we should get more information about this as the phone’s launch nears. Meanwhile, the company is gearing up to launch the mid-range Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphone, probably during Google I/O next month.

Via